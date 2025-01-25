× Expand Shelby County Historical Society The Simpsonville Massacre 160 Years Later

The Simpsonville Massacre 160 Years Later

Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 10 am - 1 pm at Camp Nelson National Monument – A program to pay tribute to the soldiers who died at the Simpsonville Massacre on January 25, 1865. Held inside the Reconstructed Barracks and outside at the 5th US Colored Cavalry Memorial, located directly west of the White House at the park – please dress appropriately for the weather. Also included will be presentations by NPS staff, historians, genealogists, and archeologists, including an update of the ongoing project to determine the final mass grave of the slain soldiers in Shelby County, KY, and a panel discussion including Jerry Miller and Juanita White.

For more information on this event: Steve T. Phan, Chief of Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Services & Historic Weapons Supervisor, (859) 382-6902, tuan_phan@nps.gov, or www.nps.gov/cane. Camp Nelson is located at 6614 Danville Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356.