Singin' Happy Halloween

Louisville Memorial Auditorium 970 S 4th St,, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Singin' Happy Halloween

Louisville Chorus—Daniel Spurlock, Music Director

Halloween Fun for the Whole Family

Come one—Come all IN COSTUME!

Halloween TREATS for the KIDS

Guest Pumpkin Choir—St Matthews Elementary—Derek Siebert, Director

Timothy Baker performing on the Pilcher Organ

$5 Stu, $20 Sr, $23 Gen

For more information call (502) 968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org

Info

Louisville Memorial Auditorium 970 S 4th St,, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
