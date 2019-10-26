Singin' Happy Halloween
Louisville Memorial Auditorium 970 S 4th St,, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Singin' Happy Halloween
Louisville Chorus—Daniel Spurlock, Music Director
Halloween Fun for the Whole Family
Come one—Come all IN COSTUME!
Halloween TREATS for the KIDS
Guest Pumpkin Choir—St Matthews Elementary—Derek Siebert, Director
Timothy Baker performing on the Pilcher Organ
$5 Stu, $20 Sr, $23 Gen
For more information call (502) 968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org
Louisville Memorial Auditorium 970 S 4th St,, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
