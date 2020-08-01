Singing Bird Music School Virtual Learnshops

× Expand SBMS SBMS Logo

This year’s Singing Bird Music School classes and community gatherings will be held online via Zoom. We will carry the inclusive and fun spirit of the event into this new format! Interactive, small-group classes in guitar, clawhammer banjo, fiddle, mountain dulcimer, ukulele, and Kentucky mountain folk songs will be taught by an expert group of musicians, including Deborah Payne, Jon Pickow, Carla Gover, Jesse Wilhite, Cari Norris, and Sam Gleaves.

All classes will be taught at the “just past beginner” level. If you tune your own instrument and play the bare basic chords, strumming patterns or bowing, these classes are designed for you. Each afternoon will begin with an optional song sharing circle, a “round robin” session for students and teachers to share their favorite songs for group singing.

Small group instrument classes will be limited to five students or less, ensuring that each student can interact with the instructor. Though we can’t share music in person and we can’t play in sync through video chat, we can still share in the joy of learning music together.

Full details and registration are now available.

For more information call 859-986-2540 or visit visitberea.com/workshops/group/singing-bird-music-school