Singing Valentines - Lexington

Order a Singing Valentines for your loved one right to your location of choice! Tuesday, February 14, serenade your loved one with a tuxedo-ed barbershop quartet and surprise your friend, spouse, girlfriend, boyfriend, office staff or anyone else with a medley of two love songs, a long-stemmed rose and a personalized card. This will be a Valentine they will never forget! Slots are limited, get your Valentine reserved NOW! Hosted by The Kentuckians Chorus.

For more information, please visit thekentuckians.org/Singing-Valentine?id=1