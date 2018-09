Singles Social Night at 3rd Turn Brewery Oldham Gardens

Sponsored by PairUp Dating, Singles Social Night is on Friday September 21st, 7-9PM.

Come meet local singles for a night of fun and entertainment. Enjoy free games and a great atmosphere. Light complimentary appetizers will be served. Download the PairUp Dating app and be entered to win gift cards to 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. Come for good times and great people!

For more information call 260-377-8069 or visit 3rdturnbrewing.com