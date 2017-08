Acoustic duo Sinners & Saints will perform at Magnolia Bar, 1398 S. 2nd Street, on Sunday, August 27th with Sean Herrick & The Leftovers and Ms. Jr. Showtime is 10:00 p.m.

This is open to patrons 21 and older. The cover charge is $5.00.

For more information call 502-637-9052 or visit magbarlouisville.com