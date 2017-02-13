Sip & Study Cocktail Party with Robert Simonson

Sip your way through history with spirits expert Robert Simonson at the Brown Hotel. The New York Times columnist and drinks historian will dive into the modern cocktail revival of the past 25 years at a tasting event in the Bluegrass Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will sample several notable cocktails and visit food stations with classic bar snacks and small bites during this educational and engaging party exploring the history and ritual of drinking in America. Simonson will share what he learned interviewing hundreds of bartenders and unsung heroes of bar culture to tell the story of the craft cocktail renaissance in his new book, “A Proper Drink.” The cost is $35 per person. The author will mingle with guests and sign books, which will be available for $20 each.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 502-583-1234.