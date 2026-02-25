Sip Lab: Create + Taste Your Own Wine Cocktail at Ghost Fox Winery

Unleash your inner mixologist at Ghost Fox Winery’s Sip Lab — a hands-on wine experience designed for curious sippers and creative spirits.

Start with a guided tasting of our small-batch wines, then step into the lab and experiment with fresh flavors, infusions, and garnishes to craft your own signature wine cocktail. Collaborate, taste, tweak, and toast as you create something totally unique — and yes, your winning creation might even become our next tasting room favorite.

Perfect for anyone looking for a one-of-a-kind winery experience. Tickets are $30 and available at www.ghostfoxwinery.com

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com

