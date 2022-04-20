Sip N' Sew Fascinator Creator Workshop

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$80 per person. Includes one beverage voucher.

Hand make your own personal fascinator with friends while enjoying your favorite libations! Louisville native and expert milliner Laura Moser will walk you through the process and provide all material you need for that perfect fascinator for half the price of buying one. Laura is one of four official Kentucky Derby Museum Milliners for 2022. Admission includes all the material you need to create one fascinator and one beverage voucher.

For more information call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com

Education & Learning, Workshops
502.482.3373
