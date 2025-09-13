× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Sip & Sculpt Pottery Workshop

Sip & Sculpt Pottery Workshop

$83 per person.

Sip, sculpt, and unwind! Join our pottery workshop to create unique handmade gifts or décor while enjoying a fun, relaxing experience. Looking for a fun, hands-on experience? Come sip, sculpt, and sculpt clay at this pottery workshop on the patio. Whether you're a first-timer or a pottery pro, this pottery class is all about having fun and getting creative! Our expert host will walk you through the basics of hand building a pinch pot and show you how to transform it into unique pieces like vases, hanging planters, candle holders, and more. It's the perfect chance to make something cool for your home or as a gift!

Delicious drinks and food available for purchase. Your ticket includes: -A drink from 3rd Turn Brewing to enjoy during the workshop - Pottery 101: 2 hours of hands-on pottery fun, learning pinch pots, coils, and how to turn them into amazing creations - Materials: All clay, tools, and materials are provided at the workshop - Take Home: Make and take home up to 3 pieces of cute (and maybe a bit wonky) pottery - No Kiln Needed: Option to air dry and paint your pieces at home for decorative pieces (paint + paintbrush included), or find local pros to glaze and fire your pieces to make them waterproof and food-safe - Trivia: Fun pottery trivia with prizes from small businesses (because who doesn’t love a little friendly competition and learning something new?!) -Good vibes & a fun time with nice humans This is the perfect way to spend a couple of hours with friends or make new ones, all while creating something you can actually use. Sign up now, and make memories - and pottery - that’ll last a lifetime!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/