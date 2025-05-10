× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Sip, Shop and Celebrate Mom at Oldham Gardens!

Sip, Shop and Celebrate Mom at Oldham Gardens!

FREE admission.

Join Oldham Gardens for a special Mother’s Day Vendor Market & Live Music event on Saturday, May 10th from 5 – 9 pm. What to Expect Live Music from The School of Rock. Drink Specials to toast to all the amazing moms. Mother’s Day Themed Vendors—find the perfect gift for Mom. Bring your family, friends, and most importantly, Mom, for an evening of shopping, music, and celebration!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/