International Book Project Sip and Shop 2025 - Facebook Event Cover - 1 Sip & Shop Event Poster

Get your last-minute holiday shopping done with us at International Book Project's 4th annual Sip & Shop Holiday Market! This year's market will feature handcrafted products from a dozen local artisans, delicious food, bestselling books, and beer from West 6th Brewing!

Stop by on December 13 between 12pm-4pm to browse our wares, sip on a beer, or relax with a new-to-you book. If you find something perfect for a special person in your life, we will happily wrap it up for you at our donation-based gift-wrapping station!

You'll be shopping for a great cause, too: 50% of profits from West 6th's beer sales and all of the proceeds from bookstore sales will directly support IBP's mission of promoting literacy worldwide.

Sip & Shop is proudly sponsored by West 6th Brewing and North Lexington Living.

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org