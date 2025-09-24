Sip & Shop Holiday Market

International Book Project 1440 Delaware Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Get your last-minute holiday shopping done with us at International Book Project's 4th annual Sip & Shop Holiday Market! This year's market will feature handcrafted products from a dozen local artisans, delicious food, bestselling books, and beer from West 6th Brewing!

Stop by on December 13 between 12pm-4pm to browse our wares, sip on a beer, or relax with a new-to-you book. If you find something perfect for a special person in your life, we will happily wrap it up for you at our donation-based gift-wrapping station!

You'll be shopping for a great cause, too: 50% of profits from West 6th's beer sales and all of the proceeds from bookstore sales will directly support IBP's mission of promoting literacy worldwide.

Sip & Shop is proudly sponsored by West 6th Brewing and North Lexington Living.

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Markets
8592546771
