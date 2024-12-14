× Expand International Book Project Sip & Shop International Market

Join us at our annual Sip & Shop International Market! Sip on a hot beverage and browse the offerings of local artists, bakers, and more. Before you leave, make sure to snap a photo with Hank the Horse and, of course, browse our bookstore for your next favorite read!

Our vendors include:

Confetti Glass

A Cup of Common Wealth

Kentucky Green Candles

The Daily Thinker

Hank the Horse

Peanuts & Pinecones

The Spatzle Factory Food Truck

Wild Woman

Two Crows: Renmelon & RockPaperFox

Stuarto's Olive Oil

Meghan's House of Cookies

Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Designer Baskets by Derek

Kumari Arts

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org