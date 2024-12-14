Sip & Shop International Market
International Book Project 1440 Delaware Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Join us at our annual Sip & Shop International Market! Sip on a hot beverage and browse the offerings of local artists, bakers, and more. Before you leave, make sure to snap a photo with Hank the Horse and, of course, browse our bookstore for your next favorite read!
Our vendors include:
Confetti Glass
A Cup of Common Wealth
Kentucky Green Candles
The Daily Thinker
Hank the Horse
Peanuts & Pinecones
The Spatzle Factory Food Truck
Wild Woman
Two Crows: Renmelon & RockPaperFox
Stuarto's Olive Oil
Meghan's House of Cookies
Kentucky Refugee Ministries
Designer Baskets by Derek
Kumari Arts
For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org