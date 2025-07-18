Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class

to

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class

Spend the evening learning to craft bright, refreshing cocktails inspired by the flavors of the summer. Sarah Young will walk you through easy-to-make summer sips perfect for backyard parties, patio lounging, or sunset toasts. Recipe cards will be provided for take-home.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org

Info

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Workshops
502-276-5404
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 ical