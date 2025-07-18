× Expand Waterfront Botanical Garden Sip into Summer Seasonal Cocktails Class

Spend the evening learning to craft bright, refreshing cocktails inspired by the flavors of the summer. Sarah Young will walk you through easy-to-make summer sips perfect for backyard parties, patio lounging, or sunset toasts. Recipe cards will be provided for take-home.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org