Sistah LaLa & Friends ~ A Musical Presentation

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Come and join us for an inspiring and soul stirring afternoon on the lawn the whole family can enjoy.

Grammy Award winner La’Shelle Allen presents “Sistah LaLa & Friends”, a musical presentation featuring Jazz, Blues and Original material. Spotlighting music from her outreach program, Spirituals In Motion-A new twist on the Spiritual, Sistah LaLa takes the audience on a musical journey.

For more information call 859-266-8581 x206 or visit henryclay.org/event 

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
