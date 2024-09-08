× Expand Ashland - Henry Clay Estate Sista LaLa & Friends - 1 Sista LaLa & Friends

Come and join us for an inspiring and soul stirring afternoon on the lawn the whole family can enjoy.

Grammy Award winner La’Shelle Allen presents “Sistah LaLa & Friends”, a musical presentation featuring Jazz, Blues and Original material. Spotlighting music from her outreach program, Spirituals In Motion-A new twist on the Spiritual, Sistah LaLa takes the audience on a musical journey.

For more information call 859-266-8581 x206 or visit henryclay.org/event