Sistah LaLa & Friends ~ A Musical Presentation
Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Ashland - Henry Clay Estate
Come and join us for an inspiring and soul stirring afternoon on the lawn the whole family can enjoy.
Grammy Award winner La’Shelle Allen presents “Sistah LaLa & Friends”, a musical presentation featuring Jazz, Blues and Original material. Spotlighting music from her outreach program, Spirituals In Motion-A new twist on the Spiritual, Sistah LaLa takes the audience on a musical journey.
For more information call 859-266-8581 x206 or visit henryclay.org/event