Sister Cities Art Competition

to Google Calendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00 iCalendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00

John G. Irvin Art Gallery at Central Bank 300 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Sister Cities Art Competition

Central Bank is pleased to announce the Sister Cities Young Artists Competition. This year’s theme is “Were Going Places.”

All artwork will be on display February 3 – February 24, 2017.

A reception honoring the artists will be held on Friday, February 3, on the 5th floor executive area of the bank, located at 300 West Vine Street in Lexington from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. This event is open to the general public.

For more information call (859) 253-6346 or visit centralbank.com

Info

John G. Irvin Art Gallery at Central Bank 300 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

(859) 253-6346

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00 iCalendar - Sister Cities Art Competition - 2017-02-03 16:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™