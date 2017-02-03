Sister Cities Art Competition

Central Bank is pleased to announce the Sister Cities Young Artists Competition. This year’s theme is “Were Going Places.”

All artwork will be on display February 3 – February 24, 2017.

A reception honoring the artists will be held on Friday, February 3, on the 5th floor executive area of the bank, located at 300 West Vine Street in Lexington from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. This event is open to the general public.

For more information call (859) 253-6346 or visit centralbank.com