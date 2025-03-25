× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Sixteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show

Sixteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show at Gallery 104

March 25-April 19 from 10 am – 4 pm

The Arts Association of Oldham County will once again host its popular Animal Attraction Art Show. Animal-themed work in any medium, functional or decorative, will be found in this exciting exhibit of the animal world. An Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 7pm.