Skate Night

to

La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE/Bring your own skates or rent for $3 while supplies last.

Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec! Skate away the night as the Beaumont Community Center in La Grange is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided. Please bring your own skates.

For more information call (502) 222-1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Skate Night - 2025-11-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Skate Night - 2025-11-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Skate Night - 2025-11-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Skate Night - 2025-11-14 18:30:00 ical