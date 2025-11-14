× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec Skate Night

FREE/Bring your own skates or rent for $3 while supplies last.

Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec! Skate away the night as the Beaumont Community Center in La Grange is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided. Please bring your own skates.

For more information call (502) 222-1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/