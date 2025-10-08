× Expand Louisville Zoo Skelebration at the Louisville Zoo 2025

October 8

6 to 9 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Louisville Zoo (FOZ) on Wednesday, October 8 from 6 – 9 p.m. for the debut of Skelebration, an exclusive after-hours Halloween event for adults 21 and over.

This one-of-a-kind evening invites guests to experience the Zoo like never before — with specialty food and beverage tastings, a signature cocktail and mocktail, beer and wine, and plenty of festive treats as they stroll the traditional Boo at the Zoo route. Expect a few tricks along the way, too.

Highlights include:

• Dancing under the stars at the Cosmic Disco

• Spine-tingling surprises in the spider house

• A nostalgic spin on the Zoo’s carousel

• Photo ops with costumed characters

• A costume contest (details coming soon)

• Guests can also support the Zoo through a bourbon pull and silent auction, with proceeds benefiting special projects and capital improvements.

Price

Early bird tickets: $75 through September 14

Regular tickets: $90 starting the week of the event

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org