Skelebration at the Louisville Zoo 2025

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
October 8
6 to 9 p.m.
Join the Friends of the Louisville Zoo (FOZ) on Wednesday, October 8 from 6 – 9 p.m. for the debut of Skelebration, an exclusive after-hours Halloween event for adults 21 and over.
This one-of-a-kind evening invites guests to experience the Zoo like never before — with specialty food and beverage tastings, a signature cocktail and mocktail, beer and wine, and plenty of festive treats as they stroll the traditional Boo at the Zoo route. Expect a few tricks along the way, too.
Highlights include:
• Dancing under the stars at the Cosmic Disco
• Spine-tingling surprises in the spider house
• A nostalgic spin on the Zoo’s carousel
• Photo ops with costumed characters
• A costume contest (details coming soon)
• Guests can also support the Zoo through a bourbon pull and silent auction, with proceeds benefiting special projects and capital improvements.
Price
Early bird tickets: $75 through September 14
Regular tickets: $90 starting the week of the event
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org