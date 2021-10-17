Skeleton 5K/Run/Walk & Spooktacular Festival

× Expand NA 5K/Walk/Run & Festival

This fun run/walk will start and finish at Wendell Moore Park in Buckner, KY. Registration is $30.00 until race time. Online registration closes at 2:00pm on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Packet pickup is Sunday, October 17 from 1 - 1:50 p.m. at the John W. Black Community Center at the park.

All pre-registered participants are guaranteed a T-shirt; late registrants while supplies last. All participants will receive a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post race refreshments!

Race is followed by our Spooktacular Festival from 3:30 - 5:00 pm - Trick or Treat in our lower parking lot (behind the pool). Free for families with kiddos ages 0 - 12.

For more information: Contact Gary Parsons at gparsons@oldhamcountyky.gov, Oldham County Parks & Rec at (502) 225-0655 or visit www.oldhamcountyky.gov.