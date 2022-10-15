Skeleton 5K Run/Walk in Crestwood

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Skeleton 5K Run/Walk

$40 per person

Join Oldham County Parks & Rec for the 17th annual Skeleton 5K run/walk 5th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The run/walk will start and finish at Wendell Moore Park. Registration is $40.00 until race time. Online registration closes at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 14. Packet pickup is Saturday, October 15 from 7 - 7:50 a.m. at the John W. Black Community Center at Wendell Moore Park. T-shirts awarded while supplies last. All participants receive a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post race refreshments. Awards will be presented to: top overall male and female finishers, top two male and female finishers in each of the following age groups: 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/