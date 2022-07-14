× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens My Skeptical Sister

My Skeptical Sister LIVE at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/Cost for food and drinks.

Organizers are over the moon to welcome the dynamic duo that is My Skeptical Sister back to Oldham Gardens for this Free Event! My Skeptical Sister quickly became one of Kentucky’s premier paranormal podcasts and the best part about it (besides the quick wit and humor) is the stories come from you! The night begins with a cocktail hour so attendees can meet other skeptics... and believers. The live show will begin promptly at 7 pm with meet and greet after.

Send in your paranormal experiences to https://myskepticalsister.com/ and your story may be featured at this live recording. Food and beverages are provided at Oldham Gardens by the Backside Grill, 3rd Turn Brewing and Hive & Barrel Meadery.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/