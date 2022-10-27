× Expand Chris Vititoe Sketch & Buried: A Sketch Comedy Show

Your friendly neighborhood Louisville weirdos are getting together to bring sketch comedy back from the dead this Halloween!

Featuring reenactments of sketches from Monty Python, Kids in the Hall, The Amanda Show, The Whitest Kids U Know, and more!

Starring Lena Beamish, June Dempsey, Casper Eleam, Josh Gibson, Tyler Jackson, Jake Macias, Jake Rosenberger, and Vidalia Unwin.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

For more information call 5022607541.