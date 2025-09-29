Skincare Essentials & the Art of Makeup

Discover the Art of Enhancing Natural Beauty Unlock the secrets to radiant skin and flawless makeup in this hands-on, beginner-friendly course. Makeup and Skin Care Essentials is designed for individuals looking to build confidence in their beauty routine by learning practical techniques and product knowledge. Class meets at Merle Norman Cosmetics.

For more information visit ws.kctcs.edu/madisonville/course/course.aspx?C=1920&pc=17&mc=&sc=