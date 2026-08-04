Skweezy Jibbs Makes A Movie

Oddball internet legend Skweezy Jibbs is making the movie of his dreams: "literally John Wick, plus Magic Mike, plus Transformers, plus Fast and the Furious." Unfortunately for him, he's got no money, no experience, no skill, and no filmmaking talent. While Skweezy makes his movie, the actual film is the mockumentary chronicling the trainwreck, even as he thinks he's creating the greatest blockbuster ever, in part to win the love and respect of his emotionally distant mother. As chaos ensues, the production derails, and his mom takes over, Skweezy is forced to confront the very essence of who he is, and why he does the crazy things he does.

Skweezy will be live, in-person for each show, and there will be an opportunity after the show to meet him. He is doing a full US tour this summer, so go to skweezymovie.com for a complete list of dates.