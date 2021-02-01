The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation

Hosted by the Louisville Regional Airport Authority at Bowman Field, the event showcases specific members of the Black aviation community and their achievements. From Feb. 1-28, the exhibit will be open to the general public without appointment Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information email Natalie.Chaudoin@flylouisville.com or call (502) 363-8507