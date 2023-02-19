× Expand Drag Daddy Productions SLAY! 2 LOVE BITES

Location: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E Washington St., Louisville, KY 40206

Date: 2/19/23

Time: 8PM-2AM

Tickets at: www.dragdaddyproductions.com

Ticket Price: $20 General Admission, $30 VIP Meet and Greet

Event Description:

THE EPIC PARTY RETURNS FOR A SEQUEL!

Join Drag Daddy Productions for our anti-Valentines Day party as SLAY returns to PLAY.

The party will open with music from Drag Daddy's award-winning production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH sung by Gilda Wabbit and Myranda Thomas, along with the amazing LIVE BAND from the 2022 and 2021 productions.

The DRAG OF THE DEAD SHOW hosted by Sydni Hampton takes over next featuring talent from PLAY's new Sunday show: CHURCH, along with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 Legend, Dida Ritz!

Our VAMPIRE COSTUME CONTEST is up next. Win cash prizes, sponsored by Bourke Accounting, as you come dressed as your favorite Vampire, Slayer or other creature of the undead...

Along with these great performers, the party will feature our GOGO CUPIDS and our party DJ will be the one and only, DJ Syimone!

Expect a lot of twists and turns throughout the night and show us how much love bites!

18+

LOCATION

For more information or tickets visit dragdadyproductions.com