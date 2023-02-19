SLAY! 2 LOVE BITES
Play Louisville 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Drag Daddy Productions
Location: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E Washington St., Louisville, KY 40206
Date: 2/19/23
Time: 8PM-2AM
Tickets at: www.dragdaddyproductions.com
Ticket Price: $20 General Admission, $30 VIP Meet and Greet
Event Description:
THE EPIC PARTY RETURNS FOR A SEQUEL!
Join Drag Daddy Productions for our anti-Valentines Day party as SLAY returns to PLAY.
The party will open with music from Drag Daddy's award-winning production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH sung by Gilda Wabbit and Myranda Thomas, along with the amazing LIVE BAND from the 2022 and 2021 productions.
The DRAG OF THE DEAD SHOW hosted by Sydni Hampton takes over next featuring talent from PLAY's new Sunday show: CHURCH, along with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 Legend, Dida Ritz!
Our VAMPIRE COSTUME CONTEST is up next. Win cash prizes, sponsored by Bourke Accounting, as you come dressed as your favorite Vampire, Slayer or other creature of the undead...
Along with these great performers, the party will feature our GOGO CUPIDS and our party DJ will be the one and only, DJ Syimone!
Expect a lot of twists and turns throughout the night and show us how much love bites!
18+
8PM-2AM
