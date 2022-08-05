× Expand Oldham County History Center Sleeping with the Ancestors: An Evening with Joe McGill

Presentation by Joe McGill on his upcoming book “Sleeping with the Ancestors” (Hatchett Press, release date Fall 2022). Program includes appetizers, cash bar. Pay at the door, no pre-registration. Audience: Adult. Held at the Roots 101 African American Museum, 124 N. First Street, Louisville, KY. The Oldham County History Center and Roots 101 African American Museum are partnering together on this exciting program and a weekend of activities (Aug. 5 & 6) which examine the culture of slavery in Jefferson and Oldham County and the amazing stories of resistance and courage of freedom seekers.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/