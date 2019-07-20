A Slice of Life

Passalino's 207 Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

This tasting event will feature unique food and drinks from a number of local restaurants, a silent auction, and musical entertainment. Parking is FREE in the garage between Old Spaghetti Factory and Passalino's. All proceeds benefit Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky (OAK), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

For more information call (502) 708-1625 or visit oakky.org

Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
