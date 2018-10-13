Slow Food Bluegrass Fried Chicken Throwdown

Sharpen your taste buds and get ready to taste the best Fried Chicken in Town! The Fried Chicken Throwdown is a culinary competition to benefit Slow Food Bluegrass' School Garden Grant. The judging will happen by “people’s choice.” The currency of The Bluegrass Fried Chicken Throwdown will be tickets, and $1 will equal 1 ticket. Tastes will cost 2-3 tickets.

Chefs compete with signature recipes using locally sourced ingredients to win your vote for "Best Chicken", "Best Vegetarian", and "Best Dessert"- If you are a local chef who would like to compete in this year's FCT email us at info@slowfoodbluegrass.org!

Winners of the Fried Chicken Throwdown are ruled by "People Choice", purchase tickets to try all competing chef's submissions and cast your vote to help your favorite win a cash grand prize!

Flying Axes to offer special Axe Throwing Sessions! Thanks to our sponsors Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Wiltshire Restaurants, & Foxhollow Farm!

For more information call (502) 727-9799 or visit slowfoodbluegrass.org/fried-chicken-throwdown/