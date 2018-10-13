Slow Food Bluegrass Fried Chicken Throwdown

Flying Axes 146 North Clay Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40202

Sharpen your taste buds and get ready to taste the best Fried Chicken in Town! The Fried Chicken Throwdown is a culinary competition to benefit Slow Food Bluegrass' School Garden Grant. The judging will happen by “people’s choice.” The currency of The Bluegrass Fried Chicken Throwdown will be tickets, and $1 will equal 1 ticket. Tastes will cost 2-3 tickets.

Chefs compete with signature recipes using locally sourced ingredients to win your vote for "Best Chicken", "Best Vegetarian", and "Best Dessert"- If you are a local chef who would like to compete in this year's FCT email us at info@slowfoodbluegrass.org!

Winners of the Fried Chicken Throwdown are ruled by "People Choice", purchase tickets to try all competing chef's submissions and cast your vote to help your favorite win a cash grand prize!

Flying Axes to offer special Axe Throwing Sessions! Thanks to our sponsors Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Wiltshire Restaurants, & Foxhollow Farm!

For more information call (502) 727-9799 or visit slowfoodbluegrass.org/fried-chicken-throwdown/

Flying Axes 146 North Clay Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
