Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge

Slow Food Bluegrass will be hosting the 3rd Annual Taco Challenge celebrating the taco, uniting multi-cultural recipes and proteins and produce from Kentucky’s local farms.

Judging will be determined by “People’s Choice” ballots. A cash prize will be given to the winners to demonstrate our organization’s dedication to supporting local farmers and chefs. There will be music, amazing locally prepared food, drinks and fun.

Event is free. Tastings are $3.

We have several volunteer opportunities and you will receive 3 tickets to enjoy at the event! Sign up at: signupgenius.com/go/9040a4aa5ac2eab9-thetaco2

For more information call (573) 864-4747 or visit slowfoodbluegrass.org/taco-challenge-front