Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge

to Google Calendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge

Slow Food Bluegrass will be hosting the 3rd Annual Taco Challenge celebrating the taco, uniting multi-cultural recipes and proteins and produce from Kentucky’s local farms.

Judging will be determined by “People’s Choice” ballots. A cash prize will be given to the winners to demonstrate our organization’s dedication to supporting local farmers and chefs. There will be music, amazing locally prepared food, drinks and fun.

Event is free. Tastings are $3.

We have several volunteer opportunities and you will receive 3 tickets to enjoy at the event! Sign up at:  signupgenius.com/go/9040a4aa5ac2eab9-thetaco2

For more information call (573) 864-4747 or visit slowfoodbluegrass.org/taco-challenge-front

Info
Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge - 2018-06-16 12:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Submit Yours