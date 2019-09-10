× Expand Armor-pixabay Armor

Small Business Development Workshop

Learn about the advantages and challenges of owning a business in the Greater Cincinnati area. In this informative and casual gathering, various guest experts will show you how to get started, build a business plan and look for startup funding. If you are considering starting your own business, you won’t want to miss these workshops sponsored by Armor Services.

You must RSVP to jon.hoven87@gmail.com in order to attend do to space issues. Cost is $75 per session.

For more information call (859) 525-4762 or visit armorservices.business.site