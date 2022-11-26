Small Business Saturday in LaGrange

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage holiday shopping at local brick and mortar businesses that may not be as large as the big box and e-commerce stores. Get out and explore Oldham County and BUY LOCAL! We have many unique businesses that sell handcrafted items – from clothes, to furniture to food – Oldham County has something for everyone on your Christmas list. The distinctive shops along Main Street La Grange always participate in Small Business Saturday during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, and encourage everyone this year to support Downtowns La Grange all season long. So come downtown where you can unwind and enjoy dining, shopping and the chance to support your local independent merchants.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/