Small Town America Festival in Mt. Sterling

Start off with the 5K Race/Walk on Saturday morning at Silver Creek. Then, take a trip down memory lane at the Car Show in downtown, participate in the Gateway Children’s Services Corn hole Tournament, shop from Art Vendors at the Arts Festival and have something to eat at pop up vendors and the downtown merchants.

The Mt. Sterling Memories Stage will have fascinating stories of Mt. Sterling’s history, along with music and food sampling.

The Ale 8 One Small Town America Talent Showcase is fun entertainment and the winner of this singing contest receives a $500 cash prize and appearances at various events!

The Paint the Small Town Event bring In Plein Aire Artists for live painting throughout Mt. Sterling. The event ends with a reception at the Gateway Regional Arts Center with judging and an opportunity to purchase one of the paintings.

The Small Town America Festival began with a song written by Mt. Sterling native, Jeff Vice called “Small Town America” in 2007 about growing up in a small town. A portion of the song and music video focuses on the last local football program at the City High School in 1976. The music video shows scenes of the Old Trojan High School in downtown Mt. Sterling that has since been restored as Sterling Meadows, a beautiful senior living facility. It’s a touching tribute to Mt. Sterling from a talented songwriter about his hometown.

