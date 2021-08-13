Small Town America Festival in Mt. Sterling
to
Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Small Town America Festival in Mt. Sterling
Start off with the 5K Race/Walk on Saturday morning at Silver Creek. Then, take a trip down memory lane at the Car Show in downtown, participate in the Gateway Children’s Services Corn hole Tournament, shop from Art Vendors at the Arts Festival and have something to eat at pop up vendors and the downtown merchants.
For more information visit mtsterlingtourism.com
Info
Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family