Small Town America Festival in Mt. Sterling

Start off with the 5K Race/Walk on Saturday morning at Silver Creek. Then, take a trip down memory lane at the Car Show in downtown, participate in the Gateway Children’s Services Corn hole Tournament, shop from Art Vendors at the Arts Festival and have something to eat at pop up vendors and the downtown merchants.

For more information visit mtsterlingtourism.com 

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-338-4910
