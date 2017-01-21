Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Composting

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Composting

January 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Composting is the natural process by which plant material decomposes. Providing your garden soil with a supply of compost adds organic matter and encourages the growth of beneficial microbial life in the soil, which is beneficial to your plants. Join Horticulturist, Eric Garris, for a “quick and dirty” overview of the science of composting and then cover composting benefits and tips, compost materials, composting systems and general maintenance practices for your compost system.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

