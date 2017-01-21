Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Growing Plants From Seed

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Growing Plants From Seed

January 21, 2017 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

One of the most enjoyable activities in all of gardening is growing a plant from seed. Winter is the time to start planning for the coming spring, and January is a good month to place orders for seeds from catalogs. Join Nursery Manager, Renèe Hutchison, for a hands-on workshop to learn about plant seed selection, seed treatments, potting mixes, containers, light and temperature requirements, and seeding methods. We will supply the materials, and you will take home seeds you have sown.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

