Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Fruit Trees and Shrubs

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Fruit Trees and Shrubs

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Growing fruit and nut trees and/or a berry patch at home can be both fun and rewarding. Many varieties grow well in the state of Kentucky. You will learn to plan, care for, and harvest from your edible landscape for years to come.

$10 Members; $15 Non-Members; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Advanced registration and payment required. Registration due by Wednesday, February 14

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
