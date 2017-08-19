Smart Gardens and Landscapes: Garden Harvest Feast

August 19 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The slow food movement and the desire to know where our food is coming from has revived interest in growing and harvest vegetables and fruits from our own gardens. Join local chef, Mark Williams, and horticulturist Casey Hammett, for an unforgettably entertaining morning as they demonstrate how to create delectable dishes from the garden harvest!

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

For more information call (502) 955- 8512 or visit bernheim.org