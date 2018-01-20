Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Growing Plants from Seed

January 20 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

One of the most enjoyable activities in all of gardening is growing a plant from seed. Winter is the time to start planning for the coming spring, and January is a good month to place orders for seeds from catalogs. Join us in this hands-on workshop to learn about plant seed selection, seed treatments, potting mixes, containers, light and temperature requirements, and seeding methods. We will supply the materials, and you will take home seeds you have sown.

Research Center; $10 Members; $15 Non-Members

Advanced registration and payment required. Registration due by Wednesday, January 17

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org