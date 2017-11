Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Holiday Wreath Making with Nature

December 2 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Decorating for the holidays can be fun, easy, and inexpensive when you use found objects in nature. All materials will be collected from Bernheim, and supplies and tools will be provided.

Bernheim Members $40; Non-Members $50

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on November 30. Call (502) 955-8512.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org