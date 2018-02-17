Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Planning Your Edible Ornamental Garden

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Planning Your Edible Ornamental Garden

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Growing food is fun and rewarding. February is the month you want to plan your garden and start seeds of cool season vegetable plants indoors. This workshop provides information you need to plan a successful harvest. We will cover plant and site selection, garden design, site preparation, labeling and the care and maintenance of your garden

$10 Members; $15 Non-Members

Advanced registration and payment required. Registration due by Wednesday, February 14; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
