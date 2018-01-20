Smart Gardens & Landscaping: Composting

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Smart Gardens & Landscaping: Composting

January 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Composting is the natural process by which plant material decomposes. Providing your garden soil with a supply of compost adds organic matter and encourages the growth of beneficial microbial life in the soil which is beneficial to your plants. In this workshop we will give a “quick and dirty” overview of the science of composting and then cover composting benefits and tips, compost materials, composting systems and general maintenance practices for your compost system.

$10 Members; $15 Non-Members; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Advanced registration and payment required. Registration due by Wednesday, January 17

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
501-955-8512
