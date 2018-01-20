Smart Gardens & Landscaping: Composting

January 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Composting is the natural process by which plant material decomposes. Providing your garden soil with a supply of compost adds organic matter and encourages the growth of beneficial microbial life in the soil which is beneficial to your plants. In this workshop we will give a “quick and dirty” overview of the science of composting and then cover composting benefits and tips, compost materials, composting systems and general maintenance practices for your compost system.

