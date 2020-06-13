Smith-Berry Dinner/Concert Series

Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Join us at the winery for live music and home cooked food by the winemaker Chuck Smith on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.

Your ticket includes the made from scratch buffet dinner and brownies and cookie bars. Wine is served by the glass or bottle. Sangria is by the glass, and beer by the bottle.

May 23

Radiotronic

’80s Dance Cover Band

June 13

Leo Night and Nobody’z Bizzness

R&B/Soul/Motown Covers

June 27

Tymes Band

Classic Rock & Soul Covers

July 11

The Mixers

Pop/Classic Rock/Country Covers

July 25

Kirby’s Dreamland

Country & Southern Rock Covers

August 8

Eric & the Iconics

Covers from the ’60s & ’70s

August 22

The Decades

Classic Rock/Soul/R&B Covers

September 12

Radiotronic

’80s Dance Cover Band

September 26

Back to Mac

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

October 10

From Paris

Dance Covers from all Genres

Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax.

Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax

The dinner menu will be published on website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.

Must have Reservation, NO tickets sold at the door.

Concerts often sell out so get them early!

Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine. Pop-up tents are allowed.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com