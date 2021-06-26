Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series
to
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert
Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.
May 2021
Sat 29
May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Radiotronic - 80’s Dance Cover Band
June 2021
Sat 12
June 12 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Tymes Band - Soul & Classic Rock Covers of the 60’s through today
Sat 26
June 26 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
V-Groove - Groovy Covers from across genres
July 2021
Sat July 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Eric & the Iconics - Rock, Motown & R&B covers from the 60’s & 70’s
Sat 24
July 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Soul Circus - Rock & R&B Covers from the 80’s, 90’s and today
August 2021
Sat 14
August 14 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
The Rigbys - Beatles Tribute Band
Sat 28
August 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Kirbys Dreamland - Country & Southern Rock Covers
September 2021
Sat 11
September 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
MaryMary - Rock-n-roll dance covers
October 2021
Sat 9
October 9 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
From Paris - Dance covers from the 60’s through today
Must have Reservation, NO tickets sold at the door.
Concerts often sell out so get them early!
Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine. Pop-up tents are allowed.
Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091. Concerts often sell out so get them early! Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine.
Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!
No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
No pets.
For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com