Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series

Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.

May 2021

Sat 29

May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

Radiotronic - 80’s Dance Cover Band

June 2021

Sat 12

June 12 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

Tymes Band - Soul & Classic Rock Covers of the 60’s through today

Sat 26

June 26 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

V-Groove - Groovy Covers from across genres

July 2021

Sat July 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

Eric & the Iconics - Rock, Motown & R&B covers from the 60’s & 70’s

Sat 24

July 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

Soul Circus - Rock & R&B Covers from the 80’s, 90’s and today

August 2021

Sat 14

August 14 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

The Rigbys - Beatles Tribute Band

Sat 28

August 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

Kirbys Dreamland - Country & Southern Rock Covers

September 2021

Sat 11

September 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

MaryMary - Rock-n-roll dance covers

October 2021

Sat 9

October 9 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

From Paris - Dance covers from the 60’s through today

Must have Reservation, NO tickets sold at the door.

Concerts often sell out so get them early!

Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine. Pop-up tents are allowed.

Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091. Concerts often sell out so get them early! Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com