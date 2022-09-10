Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series
to
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert
Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.
May 2022
May 28 Frequency - Classic Rock Cover Band
JUNE 2022
June 11 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm SOUL CIRCUS Funk & Motown Covers
June 25 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm V-GROOVE Groovy Covers from Across Genres
JULY 2022
July 23 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm RADIOTRONIC 80’s and 90's Dance Cover Band
AUGUST 2022
August 13 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm LYNDSEY HENKEN Country & Rock Covers
August 27 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm ERIC & THE ICONICS Pop, Rock & Motown Covers from 60's & 70's
SEPTEMBER 2022
September 10 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm RADIOTRONIC 80’s & 90's Dance Cover Band
September 24 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm FROM PARIS Top Hits Dance Covers
Must have Reservation, NO tickets sold at the door.
Concerts often sell out so get them early!
Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine. Pop-up tents are allowed.
Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091.
Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!
No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
No pets.
For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com