Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series

Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.

May 2022

May 28 Frequency - Classic Rock Cover Band

JUNE 2022

June 11 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm SOUL CIRCUS Funk & Motown Covers

June 25 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm V-GROOVE Groovy Covers from Across Genres

JULY 2022

July 23 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm RADIOTRONIC 80’s and 90's Dance Cover Band

AUGUST 2022

August 13 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm LYNDSEY HENKEN Country & Rock Covers

August 27 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm ERIC & THE ICONICS Pop, Rock & Motown Covers from 60's & 70's

SEPTEMBER 2022

September 10 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm RADIOTRONIC 80’s & 90's Dance Cover Band

September 24 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm FROM PARIS Top Hits Dance Covers

Must have Reservation, NO tickets sold at the door.

Concerts often sell out so get them early!

Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine. Pop-up tents are allowed.

Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091. Concerts often sell out so get them early! Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com