Smith-Berry Dinner/Concert Series
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert
Join us at the winery for live music and home cooked food by the winemaker Chuck Smith on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.
Your ticket includes the made from scratch buffet dinner and brownies and cookie bars. Wine is served by the glass or bottle. Sangria is by the glass, and beer by the bottle.
May 23
Radiotronic
’80s Dance Cover Band
June 13
Leo Night and Nobody’z Bizzness
R&B/Soul/Motown Covers
June 27
Tymes Band
Classic Rock & Soul Covers
July 11
The Mixers
Pop/Classic Rock/Country Covers
July 25
Kirby’s Dreamland
Country & Southern Rock Covers
August 8
Eric & the Iconics
Covers from the ’60s & ’70s
August 22
The Decades
Classic Rock/Soul/R&B Covers
September 12
Radiotronic
’80s Dance Cover Band
September 26
Back to Mac
Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
October 10
From Paris
Dance Covers from all Genres
Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax.
Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax
The dinner menu will be published on website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.
Must have Reservation, NO tickets sold at the door.
Concerts often sell out so get them early!
Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine. Pop-up tents are allowed.
Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!
No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
No pets.
For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com